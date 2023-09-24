Bibiani Gold Stars forward Alex Aso bags MVP award in Kotoko win

Bibiani Gold Stars forward, Alex Aso was named Man of The Match in their 2-1 victory over Asante Kotoko at Dun’s Park on Saturday, September 23 2023.

Aso was a thorn in the flesh of the Kotoko defense and had his goal controversially disallowed after he capitalized on a howler from Kotoko goalkeeper, Frederick Asare in the 20th minute.

The Inter Allies old boy and former Legon Cities striker was quick to put that episode of the game behind stating that what mattered most were the three points.

Prince Kwabena Owusu scored the opener for The Miners in the 65th minute but Sherrif Mohammed equalized for Kotoko.

Eric Bosomtwi netted the winner for Gold Stars with goal of the season contender on 73 minutes.

Aso said after receiving the award: “I just have to keep quiet and keep working hard. Goals will come. It’s just a matter of time. We have another game ahead so I will prepare during the week and focus on that one.”

Gold Stars are away to Great Olympics for their next game.

By Suleman Asante Follow on X: @Quarmeasante