Bibiani Gold Stars hit jackpot from gates against Hearts of Oak

Bibiani Gold Stars have reportedly earned an impressive GH₵52,000 from gate proceeds during their recent Ghana Premier League match against Accra Hearts of Oak, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

The game was held at the Dun's Park and attracted a full capacity crowd, a rare occurrence this season as many clubs have been struggling with low patronage.

According to Mr Akwasi Adu, spokesperson for Bibiani Gold Stars, "We recorded over Gh₵52,000 from gate proceeds in our game against Accra Hearts of Oak and it is the biggest revenue generated from our games so far this season."

This is great news for the club as they have been struggling to generate significant revenue from their games this season.

During the match, Bibiani Gold Stars took an early lead with a goal from Evans Owusu in the sixth minute.

They held onto their lead for most of the game, but Hearts of Oak refused to give up and kept pushing for an equaliser. Finally, in the 99th minute, Isaac Mensah's header found the back of the net, allowing Hearts of Oak to salvage a draw.