Bibiani Gold Stars ready for Kotoko clash - Michael Osei

Bibiani Gold Stars coach Michael Osei is confident ahead of their crucial clash against Asante Kotoko in their 30th Ghana Premier League fixture of the season

Following their rebound from three consecutive defeats with a win over Great Olympics during the weekend, the Miners are aiming to cause an upset when they engage Asante Kotoko on Sunday at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The Porcupinee Warriors on the other hand have failed to win record a victory in their last two matches and are aiming to end the run with a win over Bibiani Gold Stars.

However, Michael Osei who formerly played for Kotoko as a player is optimistic his side are ready for the clash.

“I believe the team is in good shape but it is very unfortunate for us to go three games without a point. So we are going to Kumasi to do our best and get the results” he said.

Bibiani Goldstars are seventh in the Ghana Premier League league with 41 points after 29 games, while Asante Kotoko sit a place above them in sixth with 43 points.