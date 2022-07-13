Bibiani Gold Stars reportedly part ways with 11 players

Bibiani Gold Stars have parted ways with 11 players ahead of the 2022/23 season.

According to reports, the Bibiani-based club are trimming their squad and have decided to cut ties with the players who have underperformed.

The players are Isaac Badu, John Kassilas Arthur, Joseph Dinku, Isaac Baah, Mohammed Oshei, Abdul Latif Abubakari, Nicholas Osei Bonsu, Faisal Mohammed, Collins Nsiah, Yaw Ansah Fufuro, and Richard Amoah.

Meanwhile, Goldstars are said to be in talks to sign new players to bolster their squad for the upcoming league season.

The club are interested in signing Iddrisu Abdulai, Francis Twene, Pius Baffour from Bechem United, as well as Ronald Frimpong from Real Tamale United.

Gold Stars finished 10th in their debut season in the Ghana Premier League.