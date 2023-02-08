Bibiani Gold Stars secure signings of Appiah McCarthy and Owusu Banahene

Bibiani Gold Stars have made a major upgrade to their squad with the addition of two talented midfielders, Appiah McCarthy and Owusu Banahene.

The aim is to strengthen the team for the rest of the 2022/23 football season and keep the momentum going.

Currently sitting at fourth place in the Ghanaian top-flight league, Bibiani Gold Stars should not become complacent and these signings will only add to their already impressive performance.

“The Mining/Gye Nyame sporting fraternity is highly elated to acquire the services of duo workaholic and technically gifted midfielders Appiah McCarthy and Owusu Banahene to the club in addition to lethal attacker Abednego Tetteh,” an official club statement from Bibiani Gold Stars said on Wednesday.

In their next match, Bibiani Gold Stars will face Accra Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, February 13th, as part of Week 17 of the Ghana Premier League.

This away game presents a new challenge for the team and they will look to use the new additions to secure a positive result.