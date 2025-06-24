Bibiani Gold Stars sign midfield powerhouse Emmanuel Kontor on three-year deal

Bibiani Gold Stars have announced the signing of dynamic central midfielder Emmanuel Kontor on a three-year contract, as the club strengthens its squad ahead of their historic CAF Champions League campaign.

Kontor joins the new Ghana Premier League champions from Nations FC, having spent last season on loan at Young Apostles. His commanding performances in the heart of midfield caught the attention of Gold Stars’ technical team, who moved swiftly to secure his signature.

“Emmanuel brings drive, passion, and real strength to our midfield â€” and we’re excited to have him on board as we build for the future,” the club said in an official statement.

The 22-year-old is expected to play a pivotal role as Gold Stars prepare for their debut in Africa’s elite club competition.

Known for his energy, ball-winning ability, and forward runs, Kontor is seen as a perfect fit for the club’s ambitions both domestically and on the continent.

With the Champions League on the horizon, Gold Stars are wasting no time in reinforcing their squad, and the arrival of Kontor signals their serious intent.