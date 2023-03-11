Bibiani Gold Stars star Abednego Tetteh confident of victory against Hearts of Oak 

Bibiani Gold Stars forward Abednego Tetteh is confident of victory against his former side Hearts of Oak on Saturday.

The miners host The Phobians at the Dun's Park in match day 21 of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.

Abednego Tetteh who joined Gold Stars in the second transfer window has been in top form scoring six goals in his last six games.

The former Bechem United striker was a flop when he joined Hearts of Oak two seasons ago.

He blamed his poor run on the club not been patient with him.

Speaking in an interview ahead of the game, Abednego Tetteh has urged the fans to come in their numbers to support the team as they go for the win against Hearts of Oak.

“I will urge our fans to come in their numbers just as they did in our independence day game against Aduana Stars", Wontumi radio/TV.

“We will definitely beat Hearts of Oak on Saturday,”, he added.