Bibiani Gold Stars striker Abednego Tetteh aims to end season with 20 goals

Bibiani Gold Stars striker Abednego Tetteh is setting his sights on reaching the 20-goal mark as the season draws to a close.

The 32-year-old forward has been in exceptional form since joining Gold Stars, leading the league's goalscoring chart with 16 goals in 27 appearances.

Tetteh showcased his prowess over the weekend in a match against relegated Kotoku Royals at Dun's Park, where he netted a brace.

With just two games remaining in the season, the former Hearts of Oak and Bechem United player is confident of further increasing his goal tally in his quest to secure the golden boot.

"I am hoping I get four more goals out of the two games to take my tally to 20 this season," Tetteh expressed to Citi Sports. The striker's determination is evident as he aims to cement his position as the league's top scorer.

Tetteh will have the opportunity to continue his goalscoring form when Bibiani Gold Stars visit Karela United at the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park on Sunday.

The team will then conclude their season at home against Accra Lions.