Bibiani Gold Stars striker Abednego Tetteh clinches Ghana Premier League golden boot

Bibiani Gold Stars striker Abednego Tetteh emerged as the top scorer of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season, netting an impressive 18 goals.

Despite joining the team later in the season, the 32-year-old showcased his scoring prowess by finding the back of the net 16 times in 19 matches, with his first two goals coming during his tenure at King Faisal earlier in the season.

The former Hearts of Oak man faced tough competition from Hafiz Konkoni of Bechem United and Sampson Eduku of Tamale City, who scored 15 and 14 goals respectively.

However, it was Tetteh's consistent performance and goal-scoring ability that earned him the golden boot.

The former Hearts of Oak forward's contributions played a crucial role in guiding Bibiani Gold Stars to a commendable fifth-place finish, accumulating 49 points.

The team finished behind the league champions, Medeama SC, as well as Aduana Stars, Bechem United, and Asante Kotoko.

Throughout the season, Tetteh featured in 29 Ghana Premier League matches and showcased his talent by winning four Man of the Match awards. Notably, he concluded the season in outstanding form, scoring seven goals in his last four games, which helped him widen the gap at the top of the goal-scoring chart.

While Tetteh's goal tally falls short of the previous season's winner, Yaw Annor, who equalled the 22-goal record set by Ishmael Addo, as well as former Kotoko striker Frank Mbella, who scored 21 times, his individual achievements remain impressive.