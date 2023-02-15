Bibiani Gold Stars striker Abednego Tetteh gives credit to Coach Michael Osei after rediscovering form 

Bibiani Gold Stars forward Abednego Tetteh says head coach Michael Osei has been influential in his incredible form in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

The former Hearts of Oak and King Faisal flop has hit the ground running since joining Bibiani Gold Stars in the second transfer window.

Tetteh has scored seven goals so far and is just a goal shy from Stephen Mukwala and Merzack Afriyie in the Ghana premier league top scorer race.

Tetteh's brace against Accra Lions helped the Hunters secure a point in Accra.

The lanky forward is grateful to Coach Michael Osei for trusting and believing in him.

“After joining Goldstars, the coach (Michael Osei) had talks with me and expressed believe in me and I think it is paying off for me and the team at large,”.

“At Hearts of Oak and King Faisal, I realized I wasn’t trusted enough and that affected my performance. I worked under several coaches at Hearts and King Faisal but none of the coaches did what coach Michael Osei has done”, he added.