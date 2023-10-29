Bibiani Gold Stars tactician Michael Osei bemoans poor officiating in Hearts draw

Head coach of Bibiani Gold Stars, Michael Osei has expressed his dissatisfaction with officiating in their game with Hearts of Oak at Saturday, October 28 2023 at Dun’s Park.

The game ended in a 1-1 draw but Osei was not particularly pleased with how the referee, Maxwell Owusu allowed Hearts of Oak’s equalizer to stand because he was convinced his goalie was fouled in the process.

Both goals came late in the game with Appiah McCarthy netting a spectacular free kick in the 87th minute and Hamza Issah scoring the equalizer for the Phobians in the 91st minute.

Osei told StarTimes at full time: "We score a perfect free kick and then later on we concede such a goal. That, as a technical person, I will not understand how the referee should allow this goal. But all the same, we have to go back and watch the game very well and assess it because it’s not all well, the officiating.

"How I saw the game was clear foul against my goalkeeper. It was a clear foul but I don’t know why he allowed this goal but all the same it was a fine game."

By Suleman Asante

Follow on X: @Quarmeasante