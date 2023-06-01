Bibiani Gold Stars tactician Michael Osei confident of strong finish to season

Head coach of Bibiani Gold Stars, Michael Osei is positive his side will end the season on a high as they aim to finish in the Top 4 with over 50 points.

The Miners are currently 5th on the league standings with 48 points and stand a realistic chance of reaching that feat.

Osei who doubles as an assistant coach of the National U-23 team says he may be absent for the remaining games but is confident his team can get the job done.

He said: “I may not be around for the remainder of the season because I hav eto join the U-23 national team to prepare for a camping outside Ghana. But in my absence, I am confident the team and my assistant coaches can do the job. They are difficult games but we will go all out to get the results.”

Gold Stars are away to Karela for their next match and will climax the season at Dun’s Park where they will host Accra Lions.