Bibiani Gold Stars tactician Michael Osei extols players for dispatching Kotoko

Head coach of Bibiani Gold Stars, Michael Osei has heaped praise on his players for beating Kotoko at Dun’s Park on Saturday, September 23 2023 in their first home game of the premier league.

The Miners saw off Kotoko with a dominant display in the game which ended 2-1 in their favour. The first half finished goalless but after recess, Prince Kwabena Owusu broke the deadlock for Gold Stars on 65 minutes.

Skipper for Asante Kotoko on the day, Georges Mfegue was subbed off and his replacement, Sherrif Mohammed’s palpable influence paid off as he netted the equalizer for his team in the 70th minute.

Eric Bosomtwi’s brilliant strike on 73 minutes restored Gold Stars’ lead and sealed their first victory over The Porcupine Warriors.

An excited Osei was full of praise for his team at full time for their display.

He told StarTimes: “Let me congratulate the playing body. I think it was amazing performance; amazing score line. We dominated the game. I mean, we showed that we deserved the win. So, I will congratulate the team.

“…It was amazing, amazing performance. They were determined. They were very disciplined in our tactical play. During the game you can see all the departments we were very organized. We were very super in the whole game.

“So, I am even short of words. I’m so happy for the performance and the score line today.”

By Suleman Asante Follow on X: @Quarmeasante