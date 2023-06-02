Bibiani Gold Stars tactician Michael Osei foresees difficult game against Karela

Head coach of Bibiani Gold Stars, Michael Osei has predicted that their next Premier league match against Karela United will be a tough assignment.

The Miners travel to Aiyinase as guests to the Nzema based side on Sunday, June 4 2023. Osei's side will extend their stay in the Premier league regardless of the outcome of this game as they are 5th on the league standings with 48 points.

Karela on the other hand are in the danger zone as they sit 16th on the standings with 41 points, and this game is a must win for them if they want to avoid the drop. This situation, Osei believes makes this fixture a tricky one for his side.

He said: “It is going to be a very difficult game looking at their (Karela’s) position right now. We will go there and make sure we go and play our normal game. It’s going to be difficult but we will go all out to get the results.”

By Suleman Asante