Bibiani Gold Stars target Stephen Diyou to strengthen squad for CAF Champions League

Newly crowned Ghana Premier League champions Bibiani Gold Stars are making bold moves in the transfer market as they prepare for their historic CAF Champions League debut, with former Nsoatreman FC midfielder Stephen Diyou emerging as a top target.

Fresh off their triumphant 2024/25 Ghana Premier League campaign, Gold Stars are wasting no time in reinforcing their squad ahead of their first-ever appearance in Africa’s elite club competition. The club has identified Stephen Diyou, the dynamic former Nsoatreman FC midfielder, as a key addition to bolster their midfield.

Negotiations are reportedly at an advanced stage, with the Bibiani-based champions keen to secure the 25-year-old’s signature before preseason begins.

Diyou, known for his technical ability, energy, and tactical intelligence, is seen as the ideal player to add depth and quality to Gold Stars’ midfield as they gear up for both domestic and continental challenges.

With the CAF Champions League posing a tougher challenge, Gold Stars are looking for players with the right blend of experience, versatility, and composureâ€”qualities Diyou has showcased in the Ghana Premier League. His ability to control the tempo, break up play, and contribute offensively makes him a valuable asset for a team transitioning into African football.

If the deal is finalised, Diyou would join a squad already buzzing with confidence after their historic league triumph. His arrival would provide crucial depth as Gold Stars navigate the demanding schedule of the GPL title defense and CAF Champions League