Bibiani Gold Stars to fulfil promise of $3,000 bonus to players for drawing against Kotoko

Bibiani Goldstars CEO, Akwasi Adu, has announced that the club is set to fulfil the promise of a $3,000 bonus to the team's players for avoiding defeat against Asante Kotoko in a recent game.

The Miners who were urged to avoid defeat to receive the gift fought hard to equalise an early Kotoko goal in stoppage time, thanks to a well-driven cross which found a well-positioned Abednego Tetteh who nodded home the crucial goal for Bibiani Gold Stars.

Speaking after the game, Akwasi Adu indicated that, they are ready to fulfil the promise due to the team's hard work which earned them an important point.

“Coming into this game, we promised the team a huge bonus of $3000 should they avoid a defeat against Kotoko. We looked at our position on the league table and thought it wise to motivate the team to get a good result in Kumasi”

“We are going to redeem our promise to the team because they really gave their all, As the CEO of the club, I will personally hand over the money to the team”

“It is very unfortunate that we conceded an early goal but the boys did not give up and gave us the results we wanted. Kudos to the entire team especially Abednego Tetteh who personally promised to score at Baba Yara. I am extremely happy and satisfied with our performance today” he told Kumasi-based Akoma FM.

Bibiani Gold Stars remain seventh on the log behind Asante Kotoko who are yet to win a game in their last three matches.