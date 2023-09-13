GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Bibiani Goldstars announce signing of Eric Bosomtwi

Published on: 13 September 2023
Bibiani Goldstars announce signing of Eric Bosomtwi

Bibiani Goldstars have completed the signing of midfielder Eric Bosomtwi.

The strong midfielder joins the Bibaiani-based club from Ghana Premier League rivals FC Samartex.

Bosomtwi is expected to strengthen the club's midfield ahead of the start of the new season.

"Eric Bosomtwi from FC Samatex," wrote the club on X.

The midfielder joins Ronald Frimpong, Yaw Osei, William Dankyi and Alex Aso as the newest additions to the club.

Other players that have joined Goldstars are former Dreams FC striker Ali Huzaif, Bernard Asare and Sadat Mohammed.

Bibiani Goldstars will begin the season with a trip to Berekum to play Chelsea.

