Bibiani GoldStars announce signing of Vincent Atingah

Bibiani GoldStars have completed the signing of former Hearts of Oak defender Vincent Atingah.

The experienced centre-back joins the Miners after leaving Premier League champions Medeama SC at the start of the season.

Bibiani Goldstars today have completed the signing of highly-rated Centre Back, Vincent Adae Atingah who last played for Medeama SC.

Atinga, known for his robust defending, is expected to bolster Goldstars' squad as they aim to improve their performance in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.

Having spent three years with Medeama, Atinga brings a wealth of experience to his potential new team.

The 29-year-old defender returned to the Ghana Premier League in 2021, joining Medeama after playing abroad for Kuwaiti clubs Qadsia SC and Al Shabab, as well as Albanian club KF Tirana.

During his stint with Medeama, Atinga played a crucial role in leading the team to its historic first Ghana Premier League title.

Atinga's outstanding performances were recognized at the inaugural GFA Awards, where he received the prestigious 2022/23 Ghana Premier League Player of the Season award. His imminent move to Bibiani Goldstars is expected to further solidify the team's defence.