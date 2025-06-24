Bibiani GoldStars announce signing of winger Barimah Baah

Bibiani GoldStars SC have completed the signing of exciting winger Barimah Baah from Nations FC as the club continues to strengthen its squad ahead of the new Ghana Premier League season.

Barimah, known for his blistering pace and creativity on the flanks, also previously featured for Sefwi All Stars and is expected to add a fresh spark to the Miners’ attacking options.

His ability to take on defenders and deliver quality in the final third makes him a valuable addition to the team’s offensive setup.

“We’re excited to welcome Barimah Baah to Bibiani GoldStars SC,” the club announced. “He adds depth, speed, and creativity to our attack as we gear up for the new season.”

Barimah’s arrival comes at a crucial time as the newly crowned GPL champions prepare for their debut CAF Champions League campaign.

With preparations already underway, GoldStars are keen to build a formidable squad capable of competing both domestically and on the continental stage.