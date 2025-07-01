Bibiani GoldStars announce signing of winger Emmanuel Agyei

Ghana Premier League champions, Bibiani GoldStars FC, have announced the signing of winger Emmanuel Agyei ahead of the new season.

The 24-year-old signed a three-year deal to join GoldStars from Premier League rivals Basake Holy Stars.

Agyei, a pacy and tricky winger arrives with enormous experience on the local scene, and has been added to the squad ahead of the upcoming a busy campaign.

His addition is expected to bolster the Miners' attack ahead of the CAF Champions League.

"Bibiani GoldStars SC is delighted to confirm the signing of Emmanuel Agyei! The talented 24-year-old right winger joins the Miners from Basake Holy Stars Football Club on a three-year deal. Welcome to Bibiani, Emmanuel â€” we can’t wait to see you shine in Yellow and Green!," wrote GoldStars announcing his arrival.

Last season, Agyei made 19 appearances, scoring three goals in the Ghana Premier League, according to Transfermarkt.