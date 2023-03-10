Bibiani Goldstars captain Hakk Yakubu determined to secure victory against Hearts of Oak

Bibiani Goldstars captain Hakk Yakubu has expressed his determination to lead his team to victory over Hearts of Oak in their upcoming match on Saturday.

The Bibiani-based club are set to face the Phobians on matchday 21 of the Ghana Premier League, and Yakubu is confident that they cannot afford to lose this crucial match.

In an interview with Kumasi-based Wontumi FM, Yakubu emphasized the importance of the game, saying, "Hearts of Oak game is very important for us, looking at our position on the league log and points gap between clubs, we cannot afford to lose this game."

He further added, "We are still preparing for the game, and whatever happens, we will not disappoint our fans. Kotoko picked a point here, but we are doing everything possible to pick all points against Hearts of Oak."

Bibiani Goldstars suffered a 2-0 defeat against Bechem United last Sunday, and Yakubu is eager to bounce back to winning ways against Hearts of Oak. Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak is gearing up for the Goldstars encounter, having put up a great display to defeat Kotoko in week 20 of the Ghana Premier League.

Hearts of Oak is currently sitting at 5th on the table with 31 points, while Bibiani Goldstars is in the 7th position with 30 points after 20 matches. It will be a thrilling encounter as both teams aim to secure victory in this crucial fixture.