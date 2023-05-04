Bibiani GoldStars CEO Akwasi Adu confident of victory over Asante Kotoko

Chief Executive Officer of Bibiani GoldStars, John Akwasi Adu says he is optimistic his team can beat Kotoko in their Premier League clash on Sunday, May 7 2023.

The Miners are away to Kotoko for their next game. Their last visit to the Baba Yara Stadium ended in a 5-0 humiliation but Adu is convinced the story will be different this year.

He said: "The players will see that there is something at stake. Kotoko last year took their chances very well. In the first 30 minutes the game was very dicey for both teams. We made a mistake and they punished us and they had the opportunity to get a win. We should expect something positive in that match.

"... We will go into it and promise you that let our fans support us and we will see."

GoldStars are 7th on the league standings on 41 points, 2 points behind the defending champions. Both teams shared the spoils in the first round of the campaign after a 1-1 draw.

By Suleman Asante