Bibiani Goldstar's CEO Akwasi Adu hails Dreams FC for proving doubters wrong

Kwasi Adu, the Chief Executive Officer of Bibiani Goldstars, has commended Dreams FC for their remarkable performance in the CAF Confederation Cup, asserting that they have proven their doubters wrong and brought positive news to Ghanaian football.

After securing victory in the Ghana FA Cup, Dreams FC embarked on their inaugural journey in the CAF Confederation Cup, facing skepticism as newcomers to the competition.

However, they exceeded expectations by advancing to the semifinals, defying the odds against established African clubs.

Adu emphasised that Dreams FC's impressive run in the tournament serves as a testament to the growing competitiveness of smaller clubs in Ghana, challenging the perception of decline often associated with domestic football.

“The smaller clubs are also getting good materials to compete with the giants. Dreams FC has nullified the perception that Ghana football is sinking. Before the Africa campaign, some football fanatics and to a larger extent, the media thought they were going to just add up to the numbers but they’ve proved them wrong. Dreams FC’s performance in Africa this season should tell everyone that our game is not sinking as purported to be” he said.

Despite facing a disappointing defeat to Zamalek in the semifinals, Dreams FC's resilience and determination have garnered praise and admiration, signaling a positive trajectory for Ghanaian football.

As they set their sights on future campaigns, including the upcoming FA Cup semi-finals where they aim to defend their title, Dreams FC continues to inspire hope and optimism within the Ghanaian football community.