Bibiani Goldstars CEO confident of GPL survival despite challenging start

Bibiani Goldstars CEO Akwasi Adu has expressed confidence in the team's ability to avoid relegation amid a challenging start to the season.

Currently occupying the 17th position on the league table after 11 games, with 11 points from two wins, five draws, and four losses, Gold Stars recently granted head coach Michael Osei a short leave.

The poor results have led to the club asking coach Michael Osei to proceed on leave.

Adu, however, assured fans that the team is determined to secure its place in the Premier League. He stated, "I can assure our fans that we will not go on relegation because if you look at the point gap, we will still survive."

Acknowledging that technical changes are a part of the game, Adu emphasised the commitment to ensuring the team remains in the Premier League.

Goldstars are gearing up to face Bechem United in the upcoming matchday 12 fixture at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park this weekend. They aim to turn the tide and build momentum for a successful campaign in the league.