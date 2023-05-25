Bibiani GoldStars CEO John Akwasi Adu targets historic end to season

Chief Executive Officer of Bibiani GoldStars, John Akwasi Adu has disclosed his desire to see his team make history at the end of the 2022/23 Premier league season by accumulating more than 50 points.

Having ended their maiden season in 10th position on 46 points, The Miners look set to surpass that feat in their second season. They are currently in 5th position on 45 points with three games to end the campaign.

“Coming to 5th on the league table is very impressive, which means you are nearing the Top 4. With our next two matches at home even though the away game is also a factor but we will make sure to cross the 50 points to make it historic for Bibiani GoldStars,” Adu said.

GoldStars welcome relegated Kotoku Royals to Dun’s Park for their next game. They travel to Karela next and will climax the season at home as they host Accra Lions.

By Suleman Asante