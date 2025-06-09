GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Bibiani GoldStars CEO Kwesi Adu vows to make impact in CAF Champions League

Published on: 09 June 2025
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bibiani GoldStars, Kwesi Adu, has assured that they are determined to leave a good mark ahead of the maiden participation in the CAF Champions League. 

The Miners will feature in the 2025/25 CAF inter competition after emerging as the champions of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season.

Ahead of their Africa campaign, Mr Adu hinted that they will improve their squad by bringing in good players as they aim to leave a good mark on the continent.

"Bibiani GoldStars is being supported by a mining company, and we will go to Africa. Individuals have been able to spend on clubs at the African stage, so we will go to Africa," he told Asempa FM.

"We will improve the team and make sure we leave a mark in Africa," he added.

Meanwhile, Bibiani GoldStars, who won the Premier League title with 63 points, are contemplating playing their CAF Champions League games at the Accra Sports Stadium or the Baba Yara Stadium.

