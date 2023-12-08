Bibiani Goldstars CEO optimistic about new coach appointment

Bibiani Goldstars Chief Executive Officer Akwasi Adu has expressed confidence that the appointment of Frimpong Manso as the new head coach will inspire the playing body and help the team finish the season on a high note.

The Miners had previously parted ways with Michael Osei due to a disappointing start to the season.

In an interview with Citi Sports, Adu highlighted the tight nature of the league table, stating that the points difference between the top and bottom teams is not significant, and a strong finish to the first round is still possible.

He believes that the appointment of Frimpong Manso will provide a fresh impetus for the team and motivate the players to perform better.

"You look at the leaders of the league and the team’s (that are) bottom of the table, the points build-up is not so wide that someone can confidently say he/she has won the league," he said.

"If we are to win our next games, our situation at the bottom of the table can be changed to mid-table."

"We still believe that the 21 matches remaining, we can get a good run… and with the new coach coming, it will be a huge motivation for the team.

"I think we are still on course and is possible we can finish the season on a high," he added.

Bibiani Goldstars are currently sitting in 16th place on the league log with 12 points.