Bibiani GoldStars CEO reveals plans to sign 11 new players ahead of debut CAF Champions League campaign

Bibiani GoldStars CEO, Alwasi Adu, has revealed the club’s intention to bolster their squad with 11 new signings as they prepare to compete in the CAF Champions League for the first time in the club’s history.

Having secured the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League title, the Miners will proudly represent Ghana on the continental stage.

The club has already strengthened their roster by signing Emmanuel Agyenim Boateng, Emmanuel Kontor, Barimah Baah, and Emmanuel Ankrah, as they aim to make a significant impact in Africa.

In an interview with Akoma FM, Adu explained that head coach Frimpong Manso has identified key areas for improvement and requested 11 new players â€” including eight experienced players and several promising youngsters â€” to increase competition within the squad and add tactical versatility.

"The coach has clearly identified the areas he wants to improve, and we are signing the players he specifically asked for," he said.

"He (Frimpong Manso) initially requested 11 new players, eight senior additions and a few promising young players, to create strong internal competition and tactical depth."

He also confirmed ongoing negotiations with PAC Academy to sign Emmanuel Kojo Addy, adding, "We’re in advanced talks with PAC Academy to sign Emmanuel Kojo Addy. If all goes well, he should join us very soon."

As part of their buildup to the upcoming season and continental campaign, Bibiani GoldStars will participate in the GHALCA Top 4 tournament, set to kick off on August 1.