Bibiani GoldStars CEO urges respect amid doubts over CAF Champions League readiness

Chief Executive Officer of Bibiani GoldStars, Kwasi Adu, has pushed back against skepticism surrounding the club’s CAF Champions League campaign, urging critics to give the newly crowned Ghanaian champions their due respect.

GoldStars made history by winning the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League with 63 points, securing a maiden ticket to Africa’s premier club competition.

However, concerns have emerged regarding the club’s financial capacity and readiness to compete on the continental stage.

In an interview with Asempa FM, Adu dismissed such doubts, asserting that GoldStars, backed by a mining conglomerate, has the resources and ambition to represent Ghana at the highest level.

“People should not disrespect Bibiani GoldStars. Bibiani GoldStars is a mining company thing. So, if clubs that are run by individuals are able to compete in Africa, why can’t we go?” he stated.

Adu further confirmed that the club is actively preparing for the CAF Champions League and will invest in player recruitment and logistics to ensure they are competitive.

The management is also weighing options for their home venue during the tournament, with the Accra Sports Stadium and Baba Yara Stadium currently under consideration.