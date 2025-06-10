GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
EN
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Philippines
UK
Liberia
Sri-Lanka
Ghana's No. 1

Bibiani GoldStars CEO urges respect amid doubts over CAF Champions League readiness

Published on: 10 June 2025
Bibiani GoldStars CEO urges respect amid doubts over CAF Champions League readiness
Bibiani Gold Stars

Chief Executive Officer of Bibiani GoldStars, Kwasi Adu, has pushed back against skepticism surrounding the club’s CAF Champions League campaign, urging critics to give the newly crowned Ghanaian champions their due respect.

GoldStars made history by winning the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League with 63 points, securing a maiden ticket to Africa’s premier club competition.

However, concerns have emerged regarding the club’s financial capacity and readiness to compete on the continental stage.

In an interview with Asempa FM, Adu dismissed such doubts, asserting that GoldStars, backed by a mining conglomerate, has the resources and ambition to represent Ghana at the highest level.

“People should not disrespect Bibiani GoldStars. Bibiani GoldStars is a mining company thing. So, if clubs that are run by individuals are able to compete in Africa, why can’t we go?” he stated.

Adu further confirmed that the club is actively preparing for the CAF Champions League and will invest in player recruitment and logistics to ensure they are competitive.

The management is also weighing options for their home venue during the tournament, with the Accra Sports Stadium and Baba Yara Stadium currently under consideration.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more