Bibiani Goldstars chief John Kwasi Adu reveals inspiration from Samartex owner for Ghana Premier League triumph

Chief Executive Officer of Bibiani Gold Stars, John Kwasi Adu, says he dreamt of winning the Ghana Premier League title after a conversation with Samartex owner Richard Duah Nsenkyire.

Goldstars secured their first Premier League title at the weekend after triumphing over relegated Accra Lions at the Duns Park.

Following in the footsteps of Medeama and Samartex, Goldstars becomes the third club from the Western Region to annex the Ghana Premier league title.

And according to Kwasi Adu, he was inspired to win the league title after Samartex success last term.

“I attended Samartex coronation match after their league triumph last season. Fast-forward, I started dreaming towards that. I had a lot of conversation with the owner of Samartex (Mr Nsenkyire) and I realized that I can also become a champion if I do one or two things. I came back and discussed in detail, realized that we need to change the dressing room and do other things and it has paid off for us” he said.

The title win not only secures their place in history but also earns them the right to represent Ghana in the 2025/26 CAF Champions League preliminary round, just as Medeama and Samartex did in the two preceding seasons. It is yet another sign of the growing strength and influence of Western Region football in the national game.