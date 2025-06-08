GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana's No. 1

Bibiani GoldStars clinch historic Ghana Premier League title after walloping Accra Lions on final day

Published on: 08 June 2025
Bibiani GoldStars have won their first-ever Ghana Premier League title after defeating relegated Accra Lions 4-0 on the final day of the 2024/25 season.

The Miners achieved the magnificent feat just four years following their promotion to the topflight league.

Heading into the game, the Bibiani-based club knew anything short of a win means their GPL ambition will rely on results from other games. Fortunately for GoldStars their title rivals Nations FC and Asante Kotoko all fell short on the last day.

At a parked Duns Park, the hosts wasted no time in establishing their intentions, breaking the deadlock four minutes into the match after Abdul Farouk Amoaful fired home.

Fifteen minutes later, GoldStars doubled their lead after Kelvin Oppong tapped home from a cross from the right.

Accra Lions began to settle in the game as they started to control possession but the visitors were devoid of ideas.

After the break, Samuel Atta Kumi put the game beyond Accra Lions as he extended GoldStars' advantage.

Frank Amankwah sealed victory five minutes later as a rampant GoldStars secured their first Ghana Premier League title in style.

 

