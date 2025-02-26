GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Bibiani Goldstars coach Frimpong Manso calls for improved officiating to curb hooliganism

Published on: 26 February 2025
Frimpong Manso

Bibiani Goldstars coach Stephen Frimpong Manso has called for an improved officiating in an attempt to curb hooliganism in Ghana football.

His comment comes on the back of recent violent incident in Nsoatre, where a devoted Asante Kotoko fans (Nana Pooley) tragically lost his life, leading to the suspension of the Ghana Premier League.

Speaking to the media, Manso, who is currently the head of the Ghana U17 team has urged referees to up their game in order to salvage football in the country.

“We need to improve in officiating. People look at the effect of the table being it relegation or title winning battle and misbehave at match centres There are ups and downs in football. You can be rejoicing over a victory one day and sobbing over a defeat the next day. Anything can happen in this game. You just need to embrace yourself for any outcome" he said.

Bibiani Goldstars sit top of the Ghana Premier League table with 39 points after 19 matches into the campaign.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association has announced the Premier League will resume on March 6, 2025.

The resumption of the Ghanaian top-flight is subject to the safety and security assurance inspection of all venues currently being undertaken by the Ghana FA and the Ministry for Sports and Recreation.

