Bibiani Goldstars coach Michael Osei aims for victory against Asante Kotoko

Bibiani Goldstars coach Michael Osei is determined to secure all three points as his team prepare to face Asante Kotoko in a crucial Ghana Premier League match on Saturday.

GoldStars endured a disappointing start to the season with a loss to Berekum Chelsea, but Osei is eager for a strong comeback in their second game, which will be held on their home turf.

Kotoko, their opponents for the match, also enter the game following a disappointing draw against Heart of Lions in their first game at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

"We are aiming to beat Kotoko to boost our season after defeat in our first game of the season," Osei stated, expressing the team's determination to turn things around.

He continued, "We lost to Chelsea, so at all costs, we need to get the whole three points at home against Kotoko, and I believe in the team that we can make it."

Coach Michael Osei's confidence in his team reflects their commitment to achieving a positive outcome in their upcoming clash.