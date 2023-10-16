Bibiani Goldstars coach Michael Osei commends players after hard-fought draw

Bibiani Goldstars coach Michael Osei, acknowledged the challenge his team faced in their recent match against Bofoakwa Tano, which ended in a goalless draw.

The match, held in Sunyani, proved to be a compelling contest, with both teams showcasing tactical discipline and a high level of intensity.

Osei was effusive in his praise for his players, commending them for their remarkable performance despite the intimidating environment.

He expressed his satisfaction, saying, "It was a difficult game for both teams. Both teams were tactically disciplined, and the intensity of the game was very high, but my guys were amazing, exhibiting such a performance to secure a point. I will congratulate them."

Currently, Bibiani Goldstars hold the 6th position on the league table with 7 points accumulated from 5 matches. Their next challenge will be at home, where they are set to face Accra Lions on Monday.