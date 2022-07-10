Ghana Latest Football News, Live Scores, Results - GHANAsoccernet

Published on: 10 July 2022
Bibiani GoldStars coach Michael Osei in Germany for refresher course

Michael Osei, the head coach of the Bibiani GoldStars, has arrived in Germany for a refresher course in order to improve his skills.

The former Asante Kotoko coach left Ghana earlier this week and is expected to return with a better understanding of the game to help GoldStars achieve their objectives.

He will spend time at German clubs Mainz 05 and Eintracht Frankfurt, where he previously played.

Osei will spend a month with the aforementioned clubs before returning to Ghana on August 5, 2022.

He had a good debut season in charge of GoldStars, who competed in the Ghana Premier League for the first time in their history in 2021/22 campaign.

He propelled the side to finish 9th in the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season after amassing 46 points having lost just three games at home.

