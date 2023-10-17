GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Bibiani Goldstars coach Michael Osei makes stunning revelation about Frimpong Manso after Bofoakwa Tano draw

Published on: 17 October 2023
Bibiani Goldstars coach Michael Osei makes stunning revelation about Frimpong Manso after Bofoakwa Tano draw

Bibiani Goldstars coach, Michael Osei has praised Bofoakwa Tano gaffer, Frimpong Manso, after his side's goalless draw on matchday 5 of the Ghana Premier League. 

The Miners travelled to Sunyani to secure an important point against a tactically disciplined Bofoakwa Tano side, who are unbeaten this season.

"That area is a very difficult grounds, they have a tactical coach in Frimpong Manso who is great and has experience in the game," he told Kolog Bonaventure.

"He is a coach that I respect most because of his tactical ability in the game. His playing days, he was soo intelligent and that makes him a good coach now," he added.

The draw marks Bofoakwa Tano's first home draw, since the start of season having played five league matches - beating RTU and Accra Hearts of Oak SC at home. Tano have recorded two wins, and three draws to amass 9 points.

Michael Osei continued: "Our style of play made it difficult for them to play their usual game at home.

"It was also a very balanced game with very high intensity and very tactical. It was also a very fair results in my opinion".

The draw was Bibiani GoldStars' first away point and now sit 6th on the league log with 7 points.

GoldStars SC will next face Hearts of Lions FC at home on October 23, 2023.

By Amadu Hamidu

