Bibiani Goldstars coach Michael Osei Sets Sights on qualifying for Africa

Bibiani Goldstars coach Michael Osei has outlined his ambitious goal to secure a spot for his team in the Africa club competition next season.

Despite finishing 5th in the Ghana Premier League last season, the Miners are determined to make a more significant impact in the current campaign.

Goldstars commenced the new season with a 2-0 defeat on the road against Berekum Chelsea but rebounded impressively by defeating giants Asante Kotoko at home.

The Bibiani-based club have a unique opportunity with two chances to qualify for Africa, as they compete in both the Ghana Premier League and the FA Cup competition.

He stated, "We can go far. We have to be disciplined on and off the pitch. My ultimate target is Africa. It is too early to talk about the league. We need to be focused and reach our target."

Bibiani Goldstars will travel to the capital to face Great Olympics this weekend.