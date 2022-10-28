Bibiani Goldstars coach Michael Osei warns Hearts of Oak; We are coming to frustrate you

Bibiani Goldstars FC head coach Michael Osei has said they will frustrate Hearts of Oak when the two teams face off in the Ghana Premier League on Saturday.

After almost three weeks without league matches due to an injuction which was lifted last Tuesday by Accra High Court, the season resumes this weekend.

Hearts will welcome Goldstars to the Accra Sports Stadium in a matchday four fixture as the Phobians continue to search for their first win of the campaign.

The Phobians are also looking to bounce back from their disappointing elimination from the CAF Confederation Cup.

However, Osei believes his side is ready to pick at a point against the Phobians on Saturday afternoon.

"We were already prepared, we were training, we didn’t go for break during the suspension [of the league]," Osei told Radio Gold in an interview.

"Whether it’s early or it’s not early, we need to go for the game.

"We are coming to Accra to play Hearts of Oak, the team that is one of the best in the league .

"We have to prepare very well, psychologically, physically and mentally because it’s a game that we have to be tactically discipline so that we can frustrate them and get the points and come back to Bibiani."

Hearts have managed to pick just two points from three matches in the season having lost to Aduana Stars and drew with Great Olympics and Asante Kotoko.