Bibiani GoldStars complete signing of Emmanuel Agyenim Boateng

Bibiani GoldStars SC have officially bolstered their attacking options by signing former Bofoakwa Tano forward Emmanuel Agyenim Boateng on a three-year contract.

The 25-year-old, who shone at Bofoakwa Tano before their relegation, impressed with his pace, clinical finishing, and attacking flair during the 2023/24 Division One campaignâ€”earning his move to the Ghana Premier League champions .

“We’re happy to welcome Emmanuel Boateng to GoldStars! “The exciting winger joins us on a 3-year deal from Tanzanian side Pamba Jiji FC.

“Boateng has also played for Bofoakwa Tano, and we can’t wait to see him light up the wings this season.”

Boateng’s arrival is part of a broader recruitment strategy at Dun’s Park, aimed at strengthening the squad following their historic 2024/25 GPL title win

The forward is expected to link up with new teammates in preseason training next week, with GoldStars supporters already buzzing about his signing.