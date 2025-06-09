Bibiani GoldStars defender William Dankyi excited after winning fourth trophy in five years

Bibiani GoldStars defender William Dankyi has shared his excitement after winning his second league title in five years.

The former Hearts of Oak left-back played as the Miners ended the 2024/25 season as Ghana Premier League champions following a thumping 4-0 win against Accra Lions on Sunday.

Dankyi won one Premier League and two FA Cups during his time at Hearts of Oak before reaching the 2022/23 final of the Cup competition with King Faisal, but the Kumasi-based club lost to Dreams FC.

After leaving King Faisal, he joined GoldStars, where he is a Premier League champion again.

"It is a great feeling to win more awards. You can't relax after winning just one," he said after the match. "I am just a happy man right man," he added.

Dankyi admitted it was not easy winning the league with GoldStars.

"It was difficult. With Hearts we won easily but with Bibiani we had to wait until the 24th match and it was the last game. We have done it and that is important," he shared.

He joins teammate Vincent Atinga and one of the few players to win the league with two different clubs.

"Personally, it is a great achievement. Moving from one club to another and setting targets for yourself is really great. With Bibiani you might say it is a small club but no, we know why we are here and my target with the club is what I have tight now and I am happy," he said.