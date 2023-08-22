Bibiani Goldstars extend partnership with Icarus Football

Bibiani Goldstars have announced the extension of their partnership with American kit manufacturing company, Icarus Football.

The collaboration between the Western North Region-based club and Icarus Football began two seasons ago when Bibiani Goldstars earned promotion to the Ghana Premier League. The fast-growing kit manufacturing firm has been the club's trusted supplier since then.

Goldstars in a statement expressed their excitement about renewing the kit partnership with Icarus Football for the upcoming Ghana Premier League season.

The statement mentioned, "Bibiani GoldStars S.C. are delighted to announce that we have renewed our kit partnership deal with Icarus Football ahead of the upcoming 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season."

As part of the renewed partnership, Icarus Football, a prominent independent kit supplier based in Philadelphia, USA, has designed an updated range of kits for the upcoming season.

The collection includes new home, away, goalkeeper, and third kits for Bibiani Goldstars. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase these kits starting from August 22, 2023.

The club's Chief Executive Kwasi Adu said, "We had a very successful second season in the top division, and we look forward to improving even more in our third. With this in mind, we believe this is the perfect time to release new kits for our players and fans. Icarus has been an incredible partner since our inaugural Ghana Premier League season, so we're very happy to be working with them once again."

Jonny Hopcroft, the COO of Icarus Football, echoed the positive sentiments. "We have loved working with Bibiani Gold Stars in the past couple of years, and we're grateful that fans in Ghana and beyond have appreciated what we've done so far. We look forward to one day providing our service to clubs across the Ghana Premier League!"

Goldstars are currently undergoing pre-season preparations in Sefwi Bekwai as they gear up for the new season, which is set to commence next month.