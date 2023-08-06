Bibiani Goldstars FC eyeing Hearts of Oak Striker Benjamin Yorke

Bibiani Goldstars have shown keen interest in acquiring the talents of former Samartex striker, Benjamin Yorke, from Hearts of Oak.

The 26-year-old's potential departure from the club has sparked discussions during the current transfer window, despite his status as one of the top scorers for Hearts of Oak in the previous season.

Yorke, who found the back of the net four times in 25 Ghana Premier League matches, played a crucial role as Hearts of Oak narrowly escaped relegation on the final day of the season.

His impressive track record during his tenure with FC Samartex in the Division One League had heightened expectations that he could provide a solution to Hearts of Oak's attacking woes.

Ongoing negotiations between GoldStars and Yorke's representatives are progressing, with both parties working towards an agreement.

GoldStars are eager to secure Yorke's services on a free transfer, but they are also open to the possibility of a loan deal should Hearts of Oak choose not to terminate the player's contract.

Reports suggest that Yorke is currently considered surplus to requirements at Hearts of Oak, paving the way for a potential move to Bibiani.