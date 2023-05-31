Bibiani GoldStars forward Abednego Tetteh credits his wife for red-hot form

Bibiani GoldSars striker Abednego Tetteh has praised his wife for helping him rediscover his form.

The former Hearts of Oak striker is the leading scorer in the Ghana Premier League with 16 goals in 28 mtaches.

The 32-year-old endured a difficult spell with Hearts of Oak and King Faisal but has enjoyed a massive turn around since joining GoldStars.

According to the 2016 FA Cup winner, his wife has been key to his latest run of form.

"My wife is the secret behind my success," he told Original FM.

Tetteh is likely to win the Golden Boot with two games remaining to end the season.

The former Bechem United striker could leave GoldStars at the end of the season and there are reports in Kumasi that Asante Kotoko could be his next destination.

“I am ready to play for Kotoko if they come with a good offer," he said.