Bibiani GoldStars forward Abednego Tetteh reveals golden boot ambition

Red-hot Bibiani GoldStars forward Abednego Tetteh has revealed his desire to end the season as the top scorer in the Ghana Premier League.

The 32-year-old currently sit top of the goal king chart with 16 goals, but has strong competition from Bechem United's Hafiz Konkoni, who has netted 15 times.

With two games remaining, Tetteh is hoping to help GoldStars finish in the top four while he realizes his dream of winning the golden boot.

"For the golden boot, I hope I win it," he told Tv3. " I will work very hard to maintain the top slot and then try as much as possible to win the golden boot and also help my team to finish in the top four in the ongoing Premier League," he added.

"My target is Bibiani being in the top four teams. After the season, when the top four teams are being mentioned I want Bibiani to be in there. And my second target is winning the golden boot award."

GoldStars sit fifth in the table just a point behind fourth place Asante Kotoko.