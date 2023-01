Bibiani Gold Stars forward Ibrahim Laar has been named the NASCO player of the month for November.

Laar was crowned champion after scoring four goals and receiving two most valuable player awards.

He was nominated alongside Bechem United's Cephas Kofi Mantey, Aduana FC's Bright Adjei, Real Tamale United's David Abagna Sandan, and Berekum Chelsea's Mezack Afriyie.

Electroland Ghana Limited will provide the player with a 40-inch NASCO television set.