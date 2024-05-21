Bibiani GoldStars' Frimpong Manso wins GPL April coach of the Month

Bibiani GoldStars coach, Stephen Frimpong Manso has been named the April coach of the Month in the Ghana Premier League.

The veteran trainer beat Ibrahim Tanko of Accra Lions, FC Samartex's Nurudeen Amadu, Maxwell Konadu of Nsoatreman and Legon Cities Paa Kwesi Fabin to the award.

The former Asante Kotoko trainer led GoldStars to three wins, a draw and a defeat in five matches in April.

Frimpong Manso will walk home with a 42-inch NASCO television set from ElectroLand Ghana Limited.

Meanwhile, GoldStars have climbed to 11th place on the Ghana Premier League table and will host Dreams FC at the Duns Park on Sunday.