Bibiani Goldstars' Ibrahim Laar blames injuries for inconsistent performance

Published on: 28 February 2023
Bibiani Goldstars Ibrahim Laar has attributed his inconsistent performance in the current season of the Ghana Premier League to persistent injuries.

Although he managed to score five goals in the first half of the season, the former Eleven Wonders player is not satisfied with his current form.

“Injuries affected me in the first half of the season so I have to improve my performance to achieve my target. I missed a couple of games in the first round because of injury setbacks. I have recovered and hoping to hit the ground running for my club” he said.

Laar is hopeful of scoring more goals in order to catch up in the race for the top scorer award.

Bibiani Goldstars currently occupies the sixth spot in the league table with 27 points from 18 matches played.

