Bibiani GoldStars lacked match fitness against Attram de Visser – Frimpong Manso

Bibiani GoldStars head coach Frimpong Manso has blamed his side’s lack of match fitness for their FA Cup exit at the hands of Division One League side Attram de Visser.

The Ghana Premier League leaders suffered a 4-2 penalty shootout defeat on Friday in the round of 16 at the Tuba AstroTurf after a goalless draw in regulation time.

The top-flight has been on hold following the tragic passing of Asante Kotoko fan Nana Pooley, while the Division One League has continued uninterrupted, giving Attram de Visser a competitive edge.

Despite their impressive form in the top flight this season, GoldStars struggled to break down their opponents' well-organized defense.

Both teams created opportunities, but a mix of poor finishing and strong goalkeeping kept the game scoreless.

Attram de Visser held their nerve in the penalty shootout, converting four spot-kicks to secure their place in the quarterfinals.

Manso admitted the break in league action affected his team’s sharpness.

“We’ve been out for about two weeks [due to the suspension of the Ghana Premier League], and they are still in competition,” Manso said.

“At certain points in the game, you could see that they still had match fitness.

“You could see, at some instances, that we didn’t have match fitness, but there were some chances we got that we could have converted. Then it got to penalties, which is a fifty-fifty game.”