Bibiani Goldstars midfielder Owusu Banahene confirms talks with Hearts of Oak for potential move

Bibiani Goldstars midfielder Stephen Owusu Banahene says he is in talks with Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak regarding a potential transfer ahead of the upcoming season.

The Phobians are actively seeking to bolster their squad for the upcoming Ghana Premier League campaign and are particularly interested in securing a strong and skilled midfielder.

Hearts of Oak see Banahene as the ideal player to complement their team for the 2023/24 season, which begins in September, but the two parties have yet to agree on transfer terms.

“Hearts of Oak have expressed interest in me, and we are in talks, but we are yet to agree on a fee. Both parties are yet to reach an agreement, but we are still in talks," Banahene revealed during an interview with Kessben FM.

The 28-year-old joined Bibiani Goldstars in February 2023 and played a key role in helping the club secure a commendable 5th position on the Ghana Premier League table last season.

Banahene believes that Hearts of Oak have the potential to improve in the coming season, provided they assemble a strong team and appoint a competent coach. This serves as motivation for him to consider a move to the club.

The negotiations between Banahene and Hearts of Oak continue, and his potential addition to the team could be a significant boost for the Phobians.