Bibiani Goldstars' new coach Frimpong Manso defends predecessor amid struggles

Bibiani Goldstars' newly appointed coach Frimpong Manso has come to the defense of his predecessor, Michael Osei, asserting that Osei cannot be held responsible for the club's challenges in the ongoing Ghana Premier League campaign.

The struggling Goldstars currently find themselves in the relegation zone with 12 points from 13 games, comprising two wins, six draws, and five defeats. In a bid to reverse their fortunes, the club has turned to Manso to navigate the team through the remainder of the season.

In an interview with Takoradi-based West Gold Radio, Manso shared insights into his discussions with Michael Osei, emphasising that the former head coach cannot be blamed for the team's unimpressive performance. Manso acknowledged that certain circumstances were beyond Osei's control.

"I have engaged Michael Osei, and it was something that was beyond his control; you cannot blame him for anything, and there are a lot of things we’ve discussed," Manso stated.

Frimpong Manso is set to take charge in his first assignment as Bibiani Goldstars' coach in the upcoming week 15 fixture against Samartex in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.